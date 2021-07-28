St. Vincent de Paul Society holding chicken barbecue
ANGOLA — The St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding a chicken barbecue Saturday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, starting at 11 a.m. until the meal is sold out.
The chicken is being prepared by Port-a-Pit of Edgerton, Ohio and is $8 for one-half chicken.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the outreaches of the group in the community and beyond.
