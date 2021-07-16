FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is holding a tribute dinner on Sept. 1 to honor people touched in some way by cancer as well as the caregivers and physicians in the community.
The dinner is planned for 6 p.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne.
Tickets are $100, which includes one tribute. For $25 only you can submit a tribute only. It is also $25 to purchase additional tributes.
Michelle Chambers will be the keynote speaker for the evening. The Champion of Hope award recipient will also be named at the event.
Ticket purchases includes a tribute, which is a heartfelt message listed in the program and onscreen during the event. Tributes are designed to celebrate cancer survivors, a caregiver, physician or beloved family member or friend who has passed.
To purchase tickets or learn more: https://cancer-services.org/blog/event/tribute-dinner-2021.
