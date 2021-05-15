What makes a friend? There are numerous songs about friendship. Some of the greats that come to mind are You Got a Friend in Me, Lean on Me, That’s What Friends Are For, With a Little Help From Friends, You’re My Best Friend and one of my favorites, Friends Are Friends Forever. All of these talk about our deep relationships with friends. Friends are important.
Scripture tells friends are essential as well. Proverbs 17:17 tells us, “a friend loves at all times…”
So what constitutes a friend for you? How are you honoring friendship? How are you honoring others in relationships? Many times we try to keep God in a box, so to speak. A God box. We believe that God has a say in our lives but does it roll into friendships? I believe so.
Before we dig in, let me give a disclaimer. I don’t believe all friends are forever friends. Some friends walk through seasons with us, by our sides. They may be friends who have kids in the same sports. They may be friends we work with and see every day, but we drift apart after we no longer work together. They may be in our lives to encourage or challenge us for a season. I am talking about long-standing friendships. You know the kind where you can not speak for days, and then you do, and it is like you were never apart!
Colossians 2:12-13 — Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.
Long friendships stand the test of time because we invest in them. The scripture above sums up how we make long-standing friendships successful. Are you full of compassion? At times we call our friends just to hear magic words of … you are right! Or I am sorry, I love you is something we call a good friend to hear at times. That friend will show us kindness, gentleness, and patience much of the time. Are you doing the same?
We do not talk about having a good friend; we actually have to be one. Are you? Are you a good friend? Are you listening when someone needs to be heard? Are you sitting and handing them kleenex when they cry? Or are you a Facebook friend? You just want to click life and move on from all issues. Real friends tell us hard truths. I can think of a “seasonal” friend that sat with me and cried during a sad time. They allowed me space to cry but would tell me when enough is enough. That is a true friend when they help you to draw a line. A long-time friend had a challenging conversation with me about me not doing something the right way. A true friend will point out what we need to fix.
Thank your friends today, and think about who you need to check on in your friend circle. Let’s live as people who cherish Godly friends. Friends who always point us to Jesus are true friends.
