How are you feeling? John Wesley used to open small groups with a much deeper question. He would ask, “How is it with your soul?” This is not a question that might have been asked of you regularly. Yet, we zip through stores and life asking the first question. We do it as a greeting many times as opposed to an honest question. Often we are not prepared for more than a fine. When someone gives us more, we have to stop and digest instead of continuing with what we were doing.
This question goes deeper than our children, our jobs, our spouses, our ordinary things we might be comfortable with answering. How are you and God? Have you spent time with Him lately? Has He become a daily quest in your life or a once-a-week conversation?
When I stand in the pulpit on Sundays, I struggle if other things took priority over God. I don’t know about you, but I can get caught up in many things that distract me from what is essential. You might assume they are bad things. But, that doesn’t have to be the case. I can get caught up in a great book and lose track of time. You too? I can get involved in a craft project or recently weeding and planting around the outside of our home. None of these things are bad. What is bad is when I don’t make personal time for the Lord.
I am talking about a deeper relationship than just reading this or a devotional and checking it off as if that is all we need. One of the areas I am constantly working on in my relationship with God is silence. I know you are shocked. Right!? I am good at talking to God but sitting in the quiet and listening is not always where I am skilled.
This summer, I plan on sitting on the porch with my tea, my Bible, my journal, but most importantly, my God. I plan on sitting and listening.
This week I read several passages from the Old Testament, especially the Psalms, where birds of the air were mentioned. As I sat there and closed my eyes, it was as if I could hear God speaking to my soul. The message of what I wrote here is still relevant in your life now is what I felt Him say. I also knew that I was struggling with some things, worried about, were only for a season as God tells us in Ecclesiastes 3.
Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8
There is a time for everything,
and a season for every activity under the heavens:
a time to be born and a time to die,
a time to plant and a time to uproot,
a time to kill and a time to heal,
a time to tear down and a time to build,
a time to weep and a time to laugh,
a time to mourn and a time to dance,
a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them,
a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing,
a time to search and a time to give up,
a time to keep and a time to throw away,
a time to tear and a time to mend,
a time to be silent and a time to speak,
a time to love and a time to hate,
a time for war and a time for peace.
Let this be a season of listening to God, of asking the tricky question that began this conversation: How is it with your soul? Let God be part of your summer in the quiet and beauty of the moments.
