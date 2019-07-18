Lauren Renee Hicks was born June 28, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, to Lindsey and Brad Hicks of Wolcottivlle, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents include David and Sue Bowen of Fremont and Rod and Deb Hicks of Angola. Siblings include brothers Blake, 7, and Boston, 3, and sister Lilah, 5.
Memphis Leif Nigro was born July 1, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, to Rachel Bates and Zachery Nigro of Angola, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents include Randall Bates and September Wilder of Angola and Ellen and John Nigro Jr. of Fremont. He joins sister Davina Bates, 2.
Parker Ray Forbes was born on July 2, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, to Alexis and Mathew Forbes of Angola, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents include Rick and Anne Norris and Martin Forbes, all of Angola.
Olivia Josephine Harris was born on July 3, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, to Yesenia and Tate Harris, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents include Rodrigo and Josefina Marquez of Avilla and Scott Harris and Kris Christian of Kendallville. She joins brother Atticus, 2.
Harper Josephine Bennett was born July 8, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, to Casey Sherburne and Timothy Bennett of Angola, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents include Thomas Sherburne of Fremont and Jody Hoffman and Patrick and Yvonne Bennett of Angola. She joins sisters Isabella Caszatt, 9, Gianna Caszatt, 8, and Caitlyn Bennett, 17.
Ryklan Brantley Parks was born July 12, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, to Melina and Graham Parks of Angola, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. He joins brother Tyrin, 13.
