ANGOLA — The Steuben County Literacy Coalition will hold the sixth annual Lace Up for Literacy on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at Selman Pavilion in Commons Park in Angola.
There is a 5K run, 1 mile walk, and a kids’ fun run.
Sign in for all runners and walkers (preregistered or not) begins at 7:30 a.m. The run will start at 8 a.m. Medals are awarded by age brackets. Snacks and water are provided.
Registration fee for those 13 years old and older is $25 through Aug. 24; $30 after Aug. 24. Children 12 years old and younger can participate for free, but if they want a T-shirt, there is a $10 fee.
Every participant 13 and older registered by Aug. 15 will receive a Lace Up for Literacy T-shirt in a specified size. Sizes cannot be guaranteed for registrants after Aug. 15.
Families and groups are encouraged to participate in Lace Up for Literacy. There is a special group discount available for those who register by Aug. 15. Six adult (13 and older) registration forms sent in the same envelope with a single check will be $125. That’s six adult registrations for the price of five.
Registration forms are available on the Literacy Coalition website steubenliteracy.org, by calling the Literacy Coalition office 665-1414 or by picking up the forms at 1208 S. Wayne St., Angola during business hours Monday through Thursday.
Lace Up for Literacy is one of two annual fundraisers which help support the Steuben County Literacy Coalition’s programs. The other fundraiser is the Alphabet Affair to be held on Friday, April 17, 2020. The Literacy Coalition provides after school programs at Fremont Elementary and Middle School, Hamilton Community Schools, Carlin Park Elementary School, Hendry Park Elementary School, Angola Middle School, and Prairie Heights Elementary School.
In addition, ABC at Kindergarten and REAL Men Read for second-graders as well as Summer Camps-Steuben Space Academy (four weeks), Steuben’s Got Drama (two weeks), and science camps in Hamilton (three weeks) provide summer fun and learning for kids. During 2018, approximately 900 Steuben County children participated in Literacy Coalition programs.
