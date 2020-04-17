Now's the time to tackle invasive garlic mustard

Garlic mustard is considered one of the most invasive, non-native plants in Michiana.
Non-native, invasive species are organisms brought to an area that have become serious environmental pests.
One reason for their successful spread is that there is no natural control such as parasites, pathogens predators or herbivores to control their growth.
This plant is self fertile and very hard to get rid of once it has established itself.
Garlic mustard, (Allaria Petiolata) is a biennial herb that can grow in sun or shade.
In its first year of growth it forms a rosette of low growing, kidney shaped leaves, that when rubbed, smell like garlic.
In its second year, plants can grow three to four feet tall with triangular shaped, sharp toothed leaves and small, four petaled flowers in clusters at the top of each stem.
One plant can produce hundreds of seeds and these seeds can remain viable for seven years or more.
These plants are now found throughout Indiana and Michigan and pose a threat to native plants, such as spring wildflowers, by over-topping and shading them out.
Now that I know what it looks like, I am amazed at how much of it is out there. The key to control is to prevent the plants from setting seed.
Identification is easiest when it is in bloom.
Spring is a real good time to give this unwanted invader a pull.
Do it before the ground starts to dry out. After a rain is ideal.
Try to get the taproot, by pulling on the stalk near the soil, so that the plant doesn’t have the capability to form a new flower stalk.
Buds in the root crown can produce additional stems.
If there is enough energy left in the plant, pulled garlic mustard plants will still complete flowering and set seed, so do not just leave the plant on the ground.
It is necessary to remove the plant and dispose of it. It’s a good idea to revisit pulled sites to remove any plants that have sprouted from left behind roots.
Repeated cutting back of the second year stalks will prevent seed formation. This can be done with a string trimmer.
Because seeds remain viable in the soil for up to 10 years, it is important to pull all garlic mustard plants until the seed bank has been exhausted and seedlings no longer appear.
As always, Happy Gardening!
