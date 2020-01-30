Ryan Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — These students at Ryan Park Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year.
All A
Third Grade — Andrew Barry, Levi Biddle, Leah Buell, Kash Davis, Aria Fike, Alexis Hardley, Brynlee Knox, LillyAnah Myers, Connor Reardon, Lucy Smith
Fourth Grade — Danielle Bonsubre, Kaelyn Hagaman, Korbyn Haifley, Nicholas Hersel, Niles Knox, Ryker Knox, Mikaela Kolar, Kellen Lewis, Piper McGregor, Violet Stavitzke, Stella Stockamp, Cru Weber
Fifth Grade — Abrielle Adams, Kenzie Barron, Jaspin Brown, Eva Gray, Cameron Guile, Hayley Hardy, Zoie Helmsing, Delainey Krontz, Reed Lantz, Lilly Lewis, Brady Mohamedali, Evelyn Rinard, Clara Shamp, Emily Skinner, Mason Smith, Drew Snyder, Jackson Steury, Landin Stultz, Camila Urbina, Liam Young
A/B
Third Grade — Davin Adams, Allison Butz, Anthony Camillo, Carter Garman, Reyse Hammond, Allie Hardy, Atticus Heavin, Hannah Hunt, Avery Judson, Lucy Knox, Elijah Meston, Addison Pederson, Amaya Prater, Summer Ross, Hailey Sarrazin, Addy Schieber, Taylor Schworm, Hunter Smith, Kennedy Stultz
Fourth Grade — Riley Alexander, Laithan Anderson, Lilly Blackburn, Pierce Bunge, Ryly Cumings, Cambelle Enyeart, Addison Eyster, Maleigha Fee, Kendall Holman, Calvin Hubbell, Collin Custer, Autumn McGuirk, Bentli Noll, Drako Ogg, Jayden Phillips, Fife Robertson, Kaylee Voigt, Tattum Boltz, Kenna Whitmire, Jillian Witherspoon, Kylie Zeeb, Maggie Zeeb
Fifth Grade — Carson Bentley, Ethan Biernat, Natalee Essinger, Urbin Fletcher, Anna Foltz, Mia Foulk, Ethyn Grimes, Gus Heavin, Konnar Henderson, Ella Herbert, Bryton HOuseholder, Gabe Houser, Gavin Hunt, Kiley Johnson, Violet Key, Myles Lang, Joey Mohamedali, Laura Newburg, Jack Pelliccia, Warrick Price, Kaiden Roush, LexieSchworm, Hannah Smith, Lilliana Smith, Myles Steury, Kylie Stonecipher, Aiden Wills, Calvin Woodlee
