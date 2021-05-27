Cooper Wall graduates from Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Cooper Wall, Fremont, has graduated from the University of Findlay. Wall received his Bachelor of Science in Environmental, Safety, and Occupational Health Management.
He was invited to walk in a ceremony held May 8. Wall is one of nearly 900 graduates to earn a doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associates degree for the 2020-21 academic year.
University of St. Francis announces honors lists
FORT WAYNE — Local students were named to the Dean’s List, President’s List and Graduate Honors lists at the University of St. Francis for the spring semester of the 2020-21 school year.
Earning Dean’s List honors are the following:
• Natalie Boyer, Angola
• Janna Fee, Angola
• Emily Smith, Angola
• Cassondra Jenkins, Fremont
• Katelyn Weesner, Hamilton
• Ashley Worden, Pleasant Lake
Earning President’s List honors are the following:
• Genna Davis, Angola
• Carissa Fockler, Angola
• Regan Peppler, Angola
• Samantha Schreiber, Angola
• Chase Franz, Hamilton
• Kylie Steury, Pleasant Lake
Earning Graduate Honors are the following:
• Elizabeth Mahony, Angola
Trine University
names local students
to Dean’s List
ANGOLA — The following Trine University students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 school year:
• McKenna Arble, Fremont
• Elizabeth Buell, Angola
• Colette Castelluccio, Angola
• Jeffery Cochran, Angola
• Soraya Colyer-Mohamadi, Angola
• Alexis Crawford, Angola
• Kylar Crowl, Angola
• Jadyn Davis, Angola
• Cameron Hall, Angola
• Brady Henderson, Orland
• William Huffman, Angola
• Chloe Manahan, Hamilton
• Emily McKinley, Fremont
• Autumn Presley, Pleasant Lake
• Christian Schafer, Angola
• Charles Schenkel, Fremont
• Ashley Selby, Angola
• Nathaniel Siders, Angola
• Zachary Snider, Hamilton
• Taylor Stukey, Orland
• Evan Trusty, Angola
• Ernesto Vieyra, Angola
• Jordan Wells, Angola
• Maya York, Hudson
