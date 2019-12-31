Pokagon holding First Day hike Wednesday
ANGOLA — Meet at the CCC Shelter at Pokagon State Park, 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola, Wednesday at 2 p.m. for a hike through the park to ring in the new year.
There will be refreshments and a warm fire at the shelter. Parking is available at the main beach and near the basketball courts.
Regular gate fees will apply and are $7 for in-state resident vehicles, $9 for non-state resident vehicles.
