Breweries have long been on the forefront of environmentally sustainable practices. Sierra Nevada, New Belgium, Boston Beer (Sam Adams) and many other craft and independent breweries have been long time supporters of solar and wind power, water conservation and restoration, reduced carbon footprints with more efficient and better supply chains, etc. Perhaps Yuengling states it best on their packages, “Save our planet. It’s the only one with beer.”
A recent Scientific American article by Noah Lederman highlights a new, emerging technology that may change the beer industry and drastically reduce the carbon footprint of shipping beer; beer concentrate. Multiple companies are working on different technology that can remove the water from beer prior to shipping or packaging, then adding water at the point of purchase or package later.
This is new for the brewing industry, however, is commonplace in the beverage industry. Fountain drinks are mixed at a 5:1 ratio water-to-syrup at restaurants. Alcohol manufactures commonly ship over-proof spirits by truck or rail to bottling facilities many states away, then add water to cut to bottle proof at the packaging facility. (I have seen the tanker trucks of Skyy Vodka, shipped from Fort Smith, Arkansas to the bottling plant at the Wild Turkey distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.)
Beer is comprised of 90 to 95 percent water. By removing the water, it is possible to take 10 to 20 trucks off the roads by just one concentrated beer shipment. One example of how this technology could be beneficial is if a West Coast brewery wants to sell on the East Coast, currently, that beer is typically packaged and shipped, with all of the weight and volume of the water and containers on a truck. Shipping in a liquid, concentrated form and packaging closer to the market could significantly save on cost and carbon footprint.
One company currently in the market is Colorado-based Sustainable Beverage Technologies. They have developed BrewVo, a machine that produces a version of beer containing far less water than traditional brewing. It first brews a standard beer, then the machine removes the alcohol. A second batch of wort is added (the first liquid step in the brewing process), creating a second fermentation. This process is repeated several times, creating a thicker, aromatic concentrate. The concentrate and alcohol can then be shipped separately, then mixed, rehydrated and carbonated at the point of packaging or serving.
SBT says this process can travel at one sixth the weight and volume of filled bottles, kegs or cans. This can eliminate much of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation, packaging and refrigeration. By shipping in concentrate form, this also eliminates the voids (dead space) between bottles, cans or kegs that is unavoidable with cylindrical packages.
This type of technology is available and in use in a number of markets, however, the scale of this technology is still small, making it a major investment for breweries, pricing many out of the market. The concept to consumers is still not openly accepted. Many people are still leery of the idea of rehydrating beer concentrate and think of it as ‘watered down.’ As breweries attempt to be more environmentally friendly, more technologies such as these are likely to become common place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.