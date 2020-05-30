Third grade all A
Jack Bolen, Konnor Cleveland, James Deveau, Tyler Leighty, Emerson Oburn, Joey Petersen, Reece Schroeder, Elizabeth Walkup, Owen Will, Olivia Henson, Renji Peterson, Bailey Ruse, Alivia Sheets and Grayson Tobin.
Fourth grade all A
Owen Diehl, Lexy Kammerer, Grace Palmer, Ben Spidel, Gavyn Krehl, Jadelyn Mack, Ava McClelland and Lucas Rouch.
Fifth grade all A
Lillian Oburn, Kelby Townsend and Allison Walkup.
Third grade A/B
Jaedyn Diehm, Stella Hanson, Kyndra Krontz, Xavier Mejia, Thomas Click, Kennedy David, Jayden Easterday, Mae Lower, Dominic Miller, Lila Newhall, Ayrton Streich and MaTyler Leonard.
Fourth grade A/B
Keegan Bateman, Ashlynn Bell, Eli Deming, Adrian Monahan, Dane Pippenger, Nick Rex, Grey Taylor, Braylee Everage, Chloe Vanderpool, Wyatt Bolen, Kiera Derry, Kollin Krebs, Hailey Molargik, Brooklyn Scott, Tayvon Stidams, Johnathon Conley and Casey Tuttle.
Fifth grade A/B
Rian David, Kane Garton, Abrianna Holden, Koen Quake, Levi Schlichtenmyer, Brianna Bortner, Lillyan Jaime, Elle Mettert, Bradyn Owsley and Ellisyn Will.
