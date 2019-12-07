I recently went to a meeting where several church leaders were present and the topic of discussion was meeting the needs of the community around us. It was a very good meeting and we had a good discussion. The question arose about what exactly are the needs of the community and how can the churches be involved in meeting that need?
Some of the responses of the people were the obvious observations — homelessness, feeding the hungry, helping people with utility bills and so on. As some of these leaders went on to share different possibilities of how the churches can be involved in helping out the community, I posed the question, “Are our churches safe places for people to talk about real issues in a nonjudgmental atmosphere?” I asked that question because we don’t hear in the churches the real needs of not just the congregations, but the community around us.
Let me explain.
We have people sitting in our churches who are going through some epic things in their lives and yet are afraid to discuss or talk about these in their churches because of fear of being labeled. Labels such as “not having enough faith in God” to provide and heal, honest and true discussion about mental illness and how Christians are affected by this, being able to admit that they have made poor choices without fear of judgment and condemnation, addressing real struggling points in one’s life. These and other topics of discussion are silent in the churches because of the fears that come with the exposure of these. This is why so many people may raise up unspoken prayers and their churches and remain silent about their real needs.
Churches should be the same as hospitals; places where people come to find healing in every way possible and are able to come without fear and judgment. Churches should be a safe place to discuss real issues that are taken place not only in the world around us, but also in our own churches and homes. Discussion should be made to flow freely and openly so that the church can address these issues and meet the needs as God had instructed us to.
Using the example of Jesus and his ministry, Jesus discussed not only the ills of society but also the very personal needs of those whom he met. And even when the people proxies on themselves, there was no shaming and there was the ability to have true discussion by what the person or society was experiencing and ways to address these appropriately.
People were not afraid to talk to Jesus about everything that was going on in their lives because they knew Jesus was going to restore them rather than destroy them. Do our churches allow the same ability to take place within their walls? I can only answer for my own church. We do have discussion about these tough issues at times, and is not just myself as the pastor but the congregation is also involved. We do our very best to provide the atmosphere were true discussion can take place in a nonjudgmental environment.
Friends, if we are truly trying to minister to the world around us, as well as those who are sitting next to us in the pews of our churches, we must create an invite the atmosphere of true open dialogue to take place within the church.
This is not saying that we will have all the answers. This is allowing us to know what the needs are. Once we understand and know where the need is, we can utilize the resources available to us to try to meet those needs or to point these individuals in the right direction to receive the services and help that they so long for.
I do not pretend to have all the answers; I know from personal experience in working in the field that I do besides being a pastor the great need for churches to allow people to be transparent and open about the things in their lives without fear of judgment. These individuals are already dealing with so much that they won’t be able to handle much more added to their plate, especially from the church universal. How do we start the conversations in our churches and in our congregations?
First of all, as pastors or religious leaders, we must open the floor for such dialogue to take place. Pastors and leaders need to announce from the pulpit and any other platforms that they have that their churches will and to listen to anybody who walks in their doors. They must create an environment where people can feel the freedom to share without judgment and condemnation what they are going through. In many cases, these individuals already know that they have made poor mistakes and choices; they do not need anyone to point it out. Some of these poor choices have taken place because nobody is taking the time to hear their original needs.
Jesus not only listen to the individual stories of those whom he served, he also took time to teach his disciples the appropriate way to address human suffering. Jesus taught us great love and compassion for a reason, because we need to have more love and compassion than condemnation and judgment. These are not only signs of a healthy church doing the real work of Christ; it is simply the way that Christ worked.
I invite, no, I challenge all of us who read this article to go to their place of worship and talk with the leadership about ways to make their churches and places of worship safe havens for people to discuss real issues and get real help from the church and the community within. Encourage them to look within their own walls to see and address the hidden needs of those who come to worship. Can we be holistic in the healing powers of God? We can if we are willing to allow our churches to be safe places for real conversations about real issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.