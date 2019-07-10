Stroh church hosts magical VBS
STROH — Travelling Gospel magicians will visit Stroh this month.
From 6-8 p.m. July 30 to Aug. 2, Glenda and Mike Mann of Hutchinson, Kansas, will be leading the upcoming Super Sensation Vacation Bible School.
They combine drama, storytelling, illusions, ventriloquism, and original music to teach the Bible and to convey the message of the Gospel.
The Manns have appeared throughout the Midwest in churches, schools, fairs and festivals.
Glenda also presents visual messages with illusions, which she uses as object lessons. She calls her presentations “Gospel-magic” or “puzzles for the eyes.” She quickly gains the attention of adults as well as children.
Mike, the ventriloquist, humorously converses with different puppets. Charlie, a boy puppet, quips about his girlfriends. Gertrude, his dog, loves to sing Elvis songs, and Hector, an ostrich, dreams of flying.
Glenda and Mike’s original music rounds out the program. Their songs are about Bible personalities, scriptures and basic Christian themes. They have synthesized their own accompaniment.
The Mann’s Super Sensation VBS is for children kindergarten through eighth grade. For more information, call 351-2910 or 350-2632.
Kendallville church hosting ice cream social
KENDALLVILLE — An ice cream social is coming to Kendallville.
Wayne Center Church at 1015 E. Schoolhouse Road will host the event from 4-7 p.m. July 13.
Community members can eat chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, salad and ice cream.
Wayne Center will accept free-will donations. It will also do take-out at the event.
Rome City offering free family fun
ROME CITY — People of all ages are invited to Vineyard Christian Fellowship’s day of family fun.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, families can come to 705 Kelly Street in Rome City for free lunch, a splash pool, face painting and games.
Worship begins at 10 a.m. and the festivities start at 11 a.m. For more information, call the church at 854-9243.
