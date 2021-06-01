For as long as many can remember, with the exception of 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions halted the event, the third full week of July marked the date of a much-anticipated event in the tri-state area, the St. Anthony Rummage Sale.
The sale, which began in 1969, is back on in 2021.
While many may ask, “What is so special about a rummage sale?” said Marilyn Karpinski, spokesperson for the event, “Others set their alarms to arrive before dawn on opening day to get the best selections.”
“The reasons for shopping the sale are as varied as the people themselves,” said Rosie Broxon, chairman of the event. “One woman fills bags and bags with shoes which she sends to her son stationed in Afghanistan who in turn gives them to the children there. Another, purchases like new stock for her resale shop in a local assisted living facility, allowing residents to conveniently shop without leaving home.”
Rosie also reports many college dorm rooms and lake homes are stocked with much needed items found at the sale and many parents shop for back to school clothing for their children. “Everything from computers to carpets and even the kitchen sink have been on sale at one time or another,” she said.
Phones have already been ringing with callers inquiring if the sale is “on” this year, the dates and times, and when and where donations can be delivered.
Breaking with tradition, the sale will begin this year on a Wednesday, July 21, instead of Monday, and run through Saturday July 24. Hours are Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Donations will be accepted beginning Tuesday June 15 and end on Monday July 12.
Those wishing to donate items can deliver them to the side entrance of the community center in the rear of the property at 700 W. Maumee St., Angola. The event will be held at the same location.
