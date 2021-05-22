This week I am preaching on the Lord’s Prayer. The Lord’s Prayer is really about trusting. We have to trust that God’s ways are better than our ways. That can be hard. We live in the immediate. We want what we want immediately. We want more. The more is not bad; the desire to have only our way is the problem. Maybe you are just better than me, and you pray for only HIS will. I, at times, pray for my will. My will be done on earth. My wants be done as I want them now and forevermore. You too?
I trust that God’s mercies are new every morning. That is from Lamentations; it provides me with great comfort. I trust that every day is a unique opportunity for a blank page and new things. Look up Lamentations 3:22-23.
I trust that we are not alone. Scripture tells us that throughout. I especially love the Psalms that remind us he walks in valleys with us and holds us up when we are hurting. Psalm 23 and Psalm 121 are great examples for us to look up and study.
I trust that God means it when he tells Joshua to be strong and courageous as Joshua takes over as leader of the people. I trust that He is with me as I lead. I trust that he will be with you where you are and that you are not alone, for that is the second part of the promise. Joshua 1:9 is where you can find these powerful words.
I trust that God has a plan. I have goals, but at times I cannot see the big picture. God sees all. He sees all, and I see only a part. Why would I not trust the plan of God? Jeremiah 29:11 reminds me that God’s ways are to help me, not to harm me!
I trust that God loves me. I see His love in creation. As the grass turns greener and the flowers bloom, I see a God who loves beauty. I see His love in the family. He created us to be in relationships with others. That is evident in that He provided Adam with a helpmate. We were never to be alone; He states that it is not suitable for us to be alone. Genesis 2:18 and John 3:16 are just the tip of the iceberg of reminders of God’s love for us.
So, whose will do we want? The will of the One we can trust? The will of the One who loves us? The will of God?
I want to be stretched and pushed into the will of God. His will is different and better than my own. The next time we pray the Lord’s prayer, let’s lean into His will be done. Let’s be people who mean the words instead of just saying the words.
