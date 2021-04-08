FORT WAYNE — This summer, Science Central is offering two special camps that will run for five days apiece that will be held daily at Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne.
Science Central’s other camps this summer will also run for five days, but will be limited to three days of on-site activities, with virtual activities rounding out the week.
Both five-day camps are for ages 7 to 13.
Camp details are as follows:
• Mission to Mars, July 19-23
Destination: Mars. What will we need to get there? What will we find once we arrive? How will we work and live? This camp will have you preparing for adventures to a new world without ever leaving your own.
• Plan, Plot, and Print, July 26-30
What do tennis shoes, artificial limbs, and superheroes have in common? They all utilize 3D printing technology. Learn the art and science of computer design as you create your own 3D printed item to take with you at the end of the week.
Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Campers must supply their own lunch.
Registration is open for both camps. The cost to attend is $250 per camp, which is reduced to $225 for Science Central’s Deluxe-level members. The deadline to register is at 10 a.m., 14 days before each camp begins. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3wuOG3k.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.