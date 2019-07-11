Recipe

A quarter cup of The Czar’s Pinot & Chipotle Sauce gives depth and shelf life to this potato salad.

Jack Czarnecki founded Oregon White Truffle Oil, which is available on the web site along with the Czar’s Pinot and Chipotle Sauce, used in this mayonnaise-free potato salad recipe.

The Czar’s Chipotle Potato Salad

Ingredients

3 lbs. diced, cooked potatoes

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

1 c. diced red bell pepper

1 onion, chopped

1/2 c. vinegar

1/4 c. lime juice

1/3 c. olive oil

3 T. honey

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

2 t. spicy brown mustard

2 t. ground cumin

1 1/2 t. salt

1/4 c. The Czar’s Pinot & Chipotle Sauce

Directions

Combine in large bowl and refrigerate.

