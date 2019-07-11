This recipe is available at oregontruffleoil.
Jack Czarnecki founded Oregon White Truffle Oil, which is available on the web site along with the Czar’s Pinot and Chipotle Sauce, used in this mayonnaise-free potato salad recipe.
The Czar’s Chipotle Potato Salad
Ingredients
3 lbs. diced, cooked potatoes
1 bunch cilantro, chopped
1 c. diced red bell pepper
1 onion, chopped
1/2 c. vinegar
1/4 c. lime juice
1/3 c. olive oil
3 T. honey
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
2 t. spicy brown mustard
2 t. ground cumin
1 1/2 t. salt
1/4 c. The Czar’s Pinot & Chipotle Sauce
Directions
Combine in large bowl and refrigerate.
