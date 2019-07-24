INDIANAPOLIS — Presented by Heartland Film Inc., an innovator in the filmmaking industry, Indy Shorts International Film Fest, will be returning for its second year this weekend at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields.
In support of the annual Heartland International Film Festival, Indy Shorts exclusively features short films 40 minutes or less in length, and it is the largest short film festival in the Midwest with over 100 films shown.
“We are pleased to continue our second year of Indy Shorts,” said Craig Prater, Heartland Film President. “Short film filmmakers bring an incredible art form that presents what can be done creatively in a few minutes. Heartland Film is proud to be on the cutting edge of filmmaking and inspiring filmmakers to continue their careers.”
Indy Shorts features films that will eventually qualify for the Academy Awards with winners to show encore screenings at Heartland International Film Festival in October. Indy Shorts is an Academy Award -qualifying film festival in the short film categories Best Narrative Short Film and Best Documentary Short Film. Short films featured in past years have moved on to be short-listed, nominated and winners of Academy Awards. In fact,
“Period. End of Sentence,” a finalist in last year’s Indy Shorts International Film Festival, went on to win the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short.
Tickets can be purchased online at indyshorts.org. For more information on Indy Shorts, visit indyshorts.org.
