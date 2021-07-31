As I write this article, I am at church camp.
Church camp is life-giving to me. When I was young, my parents helped with the youth group. I remember winter camps, worship services and early Easter morning worship. I said my yes to Jesus at camp. I am so thankful for camp and how it affected my life.
In Proverbs, there is a verse that sums up why many of us lead or participate in camps. Proverbs 22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old, he will not depart from it.
This verse talks about how important it is to teach our children our faith. Those seeds help to establish deep roots of faith.
For a time, my parents drifted away from the church as I was growing up; they were hurt by the church. You too? Many people are hurt by someone else. That happens at church, at our children’s elementary school, the library, you name where people are, and there have been people that have been hurt by them. Wherever people are, we seem to hurt one another. It is evident even more presently. My point is that those roots they gave me called me back to the church in my young adult years.
So, how do we live that out whether we are 20, 30 or 40 and raising our children or grandparents? It is never too late to pour into children. RUN, I mean RUN, to your church and volunteer with children. If the schools are allowing helpers, be one. If you do not feel like “groups” of children are your calling, then pour into a neighbor kid or your grandchild.
Have simple conversations with those of faith.
Begin to talk to kids about why you believe. Share your favorite verses with those you love. The mail is a great way to do this, writing letters to those you love with your story of how you came to know the Lord. Sharing our stories of faith is how God always intended it to be. In the Old Testament we are told that need to tell our stories around the fires. NOW, is the time for us to share! NOW, is the time for us to share. We cannot expect everyone else to be doing this, this is our responsibility.
This is not just an idea it is instructions for the Lord as you read here in scripture. Deuteronomy 6:8 And you shall teach them diligently to your children and speak of them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.
This is one of the things I love about camp. We sing praise songs after breakfast, we have devotions together as a family, we talk scriptures and play games focused on the Lord. The truth is we don’t need camp to make this happen. Everyday is an opportunity to love the Lord and share that with our children.
Let’s do this! Share our faith stories.
