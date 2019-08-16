The spicy Sriracha packs a ton of flavor into this Asian chicken dish. And while the chicken is best with a long stint in the marinade—up to 24 hours—if you’re short on time, 10 to 15 minutes in the marinade will do.
Ingredients
For the butternut squash:
• 1, 4-lb large butternut squash (peeled, seeded, diced) OR 2, 2-lb medium butternut squash (peeled, seeded, diced)
• 2 Tbsp. canola oil
• 1 tsp. sweet paprika or smoked paprika
• 1/4 tsp. salt
• 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
For the Sriracha-glazed chicken:
• 2 Tbsp. Sriracha hot sauce
• 2 Tbsp. canola oil
• 2 tsp. maple syrup
• 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
• 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
• 4, 6-oz. thinly sliced chicken breasts
Directions
For the butternut squash:
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Cut the butternut squash in half vertically. Use a vegetable peeler or a knife to remove the peel. Remove the seeds with a spoon and discard. Cut squash into a 1-inch dice.
Add butternut squash cubes onto a large foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil, paprika, salt, and pepper. Use a spatula or clean hands to toss ingredients together. Make sure the squash is on a single layer on the baking sheet.
Cook in preheated oven until soft, about 30 to 35 minutes, shaking the pan halfway through the cooking process. Serve with the chicken.
For the Sriracha-glazed chicken:
Into a large resealable plastic bag, add marinade ingredients: Sriracha, canola oil, maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, and black pepper. Add chicken breasts into the bag, making sure the chicken is well-coated with marinade. Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes (and start the butternut squash while it sits) or place chicken in the refrigerator to marinate for up to 24 hours.
To cook, into a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, add chicken breasts and all the marinade liquid. Use tongs to frequently turn the chicken breasts to be coated in marinade, and sauté until chicken is fully cooked, around 8 to 10 minutes depending on thickness. Remove from heat and serve.
