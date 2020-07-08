COLDWATER, Mich. — Tibbits Summer Theatre will again demonstrate its power to adapt as it moves its opening show of the summer season, “Sing Happy,” from the Tibbits Opera House to The Ponds, 368 S. Jefferson St., Coldwater, Michigan in response to the Michigan governor’s executive order which does not yet allow theatres to open.
“We expected we would be able to open at least at 25 percent capacity after July 4," said Tibbits Executive Director Christine Delaney. "We have done everything to follow the established protocols to keep audiences, performers, staff and volunteers safe. While we are disappointed, we are proud to say ‘The show will go on.’”
“Sing Happy” showcases the best of Broadway, an uplifting collection of melodies from past and present New York shows and an outstanding small company of favorite Tibbits performers. It will be provided Thursday through Saturday.
"We love Tibbits and all that it brings to our community," said owners of The Ponds, Paul and Cherri Lindsley. "We are grateful they have found a solution to keep their shows active during the pandemic shutdown and are humbled they chose The Ponds."
The Ponds offers a secluded setting with both space for social distancing and privacy to enjoy an intimate performance. All tickets for the event will be transferred to the new location. Masks will still be encouraged.
The schedule will change slightly with Thursday and Friday performances at 7 p.m. and the Saturday performance moved to 2 p.m. Tickets are still available at Tibbits.org or by calling 517-278-6029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.