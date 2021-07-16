COLDWATER, Michigan — If you’re a fan of the Peanuts characters, head up to the Tibbits Opera House to see the newest show in the Tibbits Summer Theatre lineup, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
The show is a 1967 musical comedy based on the characters from the Peanuts comic strip created by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. The music and lyrics were written by Clark Gesner, and the story is a series of vignettes that recreates classic scenes from the comics.
Tibbits’ production starred Michael Motkowski as Charlie Brown, Brooke Jackson as Charlie’s sister Sally, Liz Davis as Lucy, Stephen Vaught as Linus, Nile Birch as Schroeder and Jack Hopewell as Snoopy.
While the musical doesn’t follow a linear story, it excels at entertaining the audience with whimsical songs and adolescent hijinks. From Charlie Brown hiding in his paper lunch bag to Lucy explaining how easy it is to become queen, the show covers a myriad of scenes that highlight the comics’ humor, with a little dash of singing to bring them even further to life.
For the actors, this was certainly a show in another direction compared to the last two summer titles. They jumped and paraded around stage with childish merriment, taking everyone back to a time when nothing made sense but we still thought we knew everything.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will run through next week. Today’s performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Next week’s showtimes include Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 2 p.m.
All summer theatre performances will now be held at Tibbits Opera House, located at 14 South Hanchett Street in Coldwater, Michigan.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tibbits.org.
The next and final show for Tibbits Summer Theatre will be “On Golden Pond,” opening July 28.
