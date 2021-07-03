Please read John 3:1–21
It will soon be the 4th of July and many of us will be gathering together to celebrate the birth of our nation, to hold cookouts and grilling, to watch fireworks and to hopefully celebrate the men and women across the generations who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation that we call America. This nation was founded on the concept of being independent to rule and govern itself and to give the people of this nation opportunities that no other nation has been able to give their citizens. And even with those same opportunities today, we truly do not know and understand what independence means.
With everything that is taken place in the news today; the Olympian who turned her back as the Star-Spangled Banner played, the people were of the woke culture and the cancel culture, the various protests in the streets and the dissension in Washington D.C. are but a few of the privileges that are allowed our nation.
People do not understand the freedom that they have to express themselves in the way that they do, to be able to have the ability to disagree with somebody from one extreme to the other and still have the liberties of this country offers is a liberty that most people take for granted and truly do not understand.
Spiritually speaking, we also have that same independence from sin. Sin is something that tries to govern our lives and destroy it and keep us separated from the intimacy that God longs to have with us. Too many people are taking for granted the sacrifice that Jesus did on the cross for us. Many people do not know what sin is and do not understand the boxes that it brings.
In watching the news earlier this week, an Olympic athlete from North Korea who defected to the United States and talks about the oppression of her country said, “Anybody who is being oppressed truly doesn’t know that they are being oppressed.”
A very true and bold statement; and at the same time, can be applied to our spiritual walk. Anyone who is oppressed by sin doesn’t realize that they are being oppressed by sin. They simply believe that this is the norm and that this is just the way it is.
The passage provided to you shares about a man named Nicodemus, a Pharisee in Jesus’s time. He has a strong bond and relationship with Jesus and in this passage, we see Jesus meeting with Nicodemus and answering his questions. Nicodemus is trying to understand who Jesus is and if he truly is the Son of the living God. In this passage, we see Jesus revealing himself intimately and talking about where religions of today are missing the mark. The church of today is trying to be the church proper instead of being the proper church. The church proper is trying to live by his standards and guidelines established by that denomination more so than the intimacy of God and man. The proper church does have traditions yes, however, the focus is more around the relationship between God and man and becoming intimate with God the Creator than it is to be following man-made rules. This is independence, true independence from sin.
If you focus on verse 11 for a moment, we see Jesus putting into words exactly what many people do not understand today. When the Scriptures are brought and shared to man in a way that they can understand, they should be able to understand what Jesus is trying to say. But if they are not able to understand things of this world, how do they expect to understand the spiritual things that God tries to teach us?
Jesus went on to explain his answer. Does the church proper go on to explain their reasoning so that all can understand, or do they simply just give us rules to follow with the mindset of “This is the way it is, period! You must follow what we tell you...”?
The proper church is there to educate that people will want to be free from their sin, exactly what sin is according to God that also provides a way for them to understand what God has in store for them to be able to avoid said sin. This particular passage shows that path. The church proper does not like to be exposed because it points out their flaws and their failures. The proper church knows that it is flawed and that it has failures and at the same time also have a solution which is found in God alone through Christ our Lord. Just like one nation offers the freedoms and privileges that America has to offer, there is only one Savior who can offer us the freedoms and privileges that are God wants each person to have.
So as we celebrate the Fourth of July, let us also celebrate the birth of our freedom because of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord. And as we pay homage to those who gave their lives and servanthood to make this nation as great as it is; let us also pay homage to those who gave our spiritual freedom to us and laid their lives down in service so that we can know exactly who God is and how much he loves us. Remember all of your freedoms, both in America and in Christ. God bless!
