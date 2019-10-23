Angola Parks holding Halloween event Thursday
ANGOLA — Hay rides, games, pumpkin painting, refreshments and more will be happening Thursday at the Selman Timber Frame at Commons Park for the annual Halloween Fun event hosted by the Angola Parks and Recreation Department.
There will also be a costume contest, complete with prizes for the best costumes donated by various local businesses.
The event will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Call the park office, 665-1588 for more information.
Memories, photos encouraged at celebration
ANGOLA — The family of the late Erin Burlew is encouraging people to bring memories and photos to a celebration of life Sunday at 3 p.m. at Life Changing Church, 2201 N. Wayne St., Angola.
Burlew, 28, of Greenfield, who served in the U.S. military, died Oct. 13 in a vehicle accident. He leaves behind a wife and three children, as well as his family in Angola.
Teachers, classmates, friends of the family and locals who knew Erin are encouraged to share photos and memories.
“Erin grew up in Angola. Let’s show our community support for this veteran and his family by filling our church,” said Lee Ann Snyder, Angola.
Steuben County 4-H enrollment has started
ANGOLA — Registration is underway for the 2019-20 Steuben County 4-H season.
Enrollment started Oct. 1 and runs through Jan. 15. It is done online at in.4honline.com. For assistance, contact the Steuben County Purdue Extension Office at 668-1000, ext. 1400.
Youth in third through 12th grades may participate in clubs and activities. During signup, youth pick projects to participate in and may then show an animal or exhibit during the 4-H fair in July.
A variety of clubs operate throughout the county, including a new club that meets at the Hamilton Town Hall.
