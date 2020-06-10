Support Cahoots at Amazon Smile
ANGOLA — Purchases made through Amazon Smile can now support Cahoots Coffee Cafe’s mission to provide a safe space for youth to thrive.
To use the Amazon Smile site, which is virtually identical to Amazon, go to smile.amazon.com. Log in with an existing Amazon account and then search for “Cahoots” after clicking “get started.”
A percentage of every purchase will be given to Cahoots, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola. The nonprofit facility provides activities, musical instruments, art supplies and games like pool and Foosball for local youth to use.
Live open mics begin again on Friday, July 3, 6-8 p.m.
