Konrad named to DePauw Tiger Pride honor roll for spring semester
GREENCASTLE — Emma Konrad, Pleasant Lake, was one of 286 students at DePauw University named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.40 grade point average for the 2021 spring semester.
The Honor Roll, started in the 2012 fall semester by Stevie Baker-Watson, DePauw’s associate vice president for campus wellness and Theodore Katula director of athletics and recreational sports, recognizes DePauw student-athletes who are members of an NCAA varsity athletics team and have a semester grade point average of 3.40 or higher.
