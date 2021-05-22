ANGOLA — The Knights of Columbus are frequently holding fundraisers for organizations in the community.
On May 30, the breakfast fundraiser being held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. will benefit Children’s Autism Center, Angola.
All the money raised will stay local to benefit the children at the center.
Children’s Autism Center was founded in 2005, with the Angola branch opening in 2017.
“My boss has a son with an autism diagnosis, so she looked for ways to help him,” said Emily Wyss, a board certified assistant behavioral analysis with Children’s Autism Center, Angola. “She found a board certified behavioral analyst from Chicago that came to consult and provide services.”
Since 2005, Children’s Autism Center has grown to multiple locations with around 100 employees including BCBA’s, BCABA’s and registered behavioral technicians.
“We serve 11 children here in Angola,” said Wyss. “We work to focus on empowering the children and their families, giving the kids the voice they need.”
The center is a non-profit entity. Wyss said they work to provide services to children regardless of a family’s inability to pay.
“We have a large intake list,” she said.
Wyss said she loves the small offices, which are Angola and Columbia City, because she feels in the smaller setting she can really help make a difference.
For the Knights of Columbus from the Our Lady of the Lakes Council 7053 based in Angola, a fundraiser for the center is nothing out of the ordinary, as they do several fundraisers annually for organizations both locally and on the national and international scales.
The Knights are an organization that locally is approximately 110 members strong. The group is made up of Catholic men and is philanthropic in nature.
“All fundraiser monies are donated,” said Knight Jim Scott. “An estimated 80% of that stays local.”
The local Knights at one time had a separate building of their own and when it was sold, those funds accumulated interest and have since been able to be given away to charities.
“The purpose of that giving was to give to organizations we hadn’t before,” said Scott.
With so many of their members having family involved in non-profit organizations or members themselves having other organizations near and dear to their hearts, it felt fitting to give the money to organizations in need.
An annual $2,500 allocation was donated this year to several groups including EasterSeals RISE, Special Olympics, Angola Kids League, Project Help, TLC House Indiana, Women’s Care Center, Steuben Mobile Meals, Promise Land Community, St. Vincent dePaul Steuben, Therapuetic Riding Center of Steuben County and Turning Point.
The Knights also put together a Tootsie Roll fundraiser that, while affected in 2020 and spring 2021 by COVID-19, has in the past brought in more than $5,000 annually.
For the fundraiser breakfast, the menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage links and French toast. Breakfast also includes a choice of drink which includes coffee, orange juice or bottled water.
The price is $8 per meal.
