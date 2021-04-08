PLEASANT LAKE — These students at Pleasant Lake Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
All A’s
Third Grade — Morgan Beer, Alex Bracey, Naoma Cabrera, Everett Odom, Liam Palmer, Kharington Roebel, Preston Stoy, Kylee Wall
Fourth Grade — Gabrielle Cartwright, Nora Gillen, Kyle Graber, Oliver Middleton, Alaina Mills, Makenzie Tarbet, Alexis Wainwright
Fifth Grade — Arlee Covell, Kayelene Hart, Brianna Metcalf, Ella Savick
A/B
Third Grade — Karsyn Batchelder, Telissa BAter, Matilyn Cook, Nevaeh Erwin, Addelynn Gipple, Ella Handley, Cooper Keyes, Anna Keim, Olivia Lechleidner, Hudson Manahan, Tensley Peacock, Natalee Stroud, Ava Reyes
Fourth Grade — Noah Ankney, Keenan Bobay, Brodee Freiwald, Virginia Fugate, Mariah James, Kevin Lanning, Makenna Morton, Kamdyn Motley, Victoria Preston, Rylan Squires
Fifth Grade — Aaliyah Hurley, Hadleigh Pocock
