KENDALLVILLE — This year marked the United Way of Noble County’s Third Power of the Purse event.
By the accounts we have heard, a wonderful time was had by all who attended! As the event has grown each year, the Power of the Purse Committee has tried new ways to broaden the event’s impact.
This year, the committee decided to offer a special grant opportunity to our local agencies who serve women and/or children.
There were 11 submissions and the committee reviewed each request carefully. While all candidates provided excellent applications, the committee had to make the difficult decision of selecting two final grant recipients.
Noble House’s women’s MRT program and their childcare for a week for newly hired residents and Apple Tree Center’s programs each received a check for $1,237.50.
We hope you will join us in extending your congratulations to these organizations serving our community!
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Debi Pfaffenberger at 347-6822 or email at Debi.pfaffenberger@uwnoble.org.
