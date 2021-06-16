FORT WAYNE — Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will host its second Greek Festival “Greek Fast ‘N Go” on Thursday, June 24, Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The drive thru will be held at the church located at 110 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. This year marks 41 years of sharing Hellenic culture with northeast Indiana and the church will be offering an expanded dessert menu.
The menu will include gyro, pistachio, chicken or pork shish kabobs, spanakopita, tiropita, Greek salad, fries, rice, loukomades, kataifi, paximadia, koulourakia, tsoureki, and our famous baklava. For a full menu go to www.fortwaynegreekfestival.org.
Overflow festival traffic will be directed to Junior Achievement’s parking lot to keep Wallen Road safe.
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church has been part of the Fort Wayne community since in 1959. Currently, the spiritual leader is Father Cosmin Sicoe. Greek Festival chairman is Frank Makridakis.
