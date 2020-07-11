Local student-athletes make DePauw honor roll
GREENCASTLE — A record 351 DePauw student-athletes have been named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.40 grade point average for the 2020 spring semester. This tops the previous high of 243 from the 2019 fall semester.
The Honor Roll, started in the 2012 fall semester by Stevie Baker-Watson, DePauw’s Associate Vice President for Campus Wellness and Theodore Katula Director of Athletics and Recreational Sports, recognizes DePauw student-athletes who are members of an NCAA varsity athletics team and have a semester grade point average of 3.40 or higher.
Congratulations for earning this outstanding honor: Elijah Hales from Cromwell, Luther Hall from Churubusco and Alyssa Koch from Columbia City.
Lakeland alumna graduates from Baldwin Wallace
BEREA, Ohio — Kaia Miller of LaGrange, a graduate of Lakeland High School, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
While Baldwin Wallace University’s 170th Commencement ceremony has been postponed due to the pandemic, the University recognized the achievements of 648 graduate and undergraduate students via a virtual “conferring of degrees” ceremony that was live-streamed from Gamble Auditorium on Saturday, May 9.
Huntertown man named to Miami University dean’s list
OXFORD, Ohio — Luke Sarrazine was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2019-20 spring semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for second semester 2019-2020 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Sarrazine, from Huntertown, is majoring in Computer Science.
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.
Local students named to Cedarville University dean’s list
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Jeffrey Yoder of Albion, David Kyler of Columbia City and Alicia Ochoa of Pierceton were all named to the Cedarville University dean’s list for spring 2020. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
