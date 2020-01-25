Pleasant Lake Elementary School
PLEASANT LAKE — These students at Pleasant Lake Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
All A
Third Grade — Jacoby Bates, Ellie Cartwright, Virginia Fugate, Nora Gillen, Kyle Graber, Mariah James, Alaina Mills, Rylan Squires, Lexi Wainwright
Fourth Grade — Kayelene Hart, Ella Savick
Fifth Grade — Piper Hasselman, Jayde Wall
A/B
Third Grade — Keenan Bobay, Sadie Delaney, Brodee Friewald, Kevin Lanning, Victoria Preston, Thomas Swick, Makenzie Tarbet
Fourth Grade — Michael Duran, Jacob Franco, Carter James,Kathryn Milliman, Hadleigh Pocock, Isaac Carroll, Arlee Covell, Josiah Stroud
Fifth Grade — Jessa Bates, Landon Savick, Dylan Squier, Kaylee Rowe, Ciera Hill
PLEASANT LAKE — These students at Pleasant Lake Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
All A
Third Grade — Jacoby Bates, Ellie Cartwright, Virginia Fugate, Nora Gillen, Kyle Graber, Alaina Mills, Rylan Squires, Lexi Wainwright
Fourth Grade — Kayelene Hart, Ella Savick
Fifth Grade — Piper Hasselman, Jayde Wall
A/B
Third Grade — Keenan Bobay, Sadie Delaney, Brodee Friewald, Mariah James, Kevin Lanning, Victoria Preston, Thomas Swick, Makenzie Tarbet
Fourth Grade — Michael Duran, Jacob Franco, Carter James, Kathryn Milliman, Hadleigh Pocock, Isaac Carroll
Fifth Grade — Jessa Bates, Landon Savick, Dylan Squier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.