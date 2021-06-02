Pleasant Lake Elementary School
PLEASANT LAKE — Students at Pleasant Lake Elementary School were named to the fourth quarter, second semester and all school year honor roll lists.
Fourth Quarter All A’s
Third Grade: Morgan Beer, Alex Bracey, Naomi Cabrera, Everett Odom, Liam Palmer, Kharington Roebel, Preston Stoy, Kylee Wall
Fourth Grade: Gabrielle Cartwright, Brodee Freiwald, Nora Gillen, Kyle Graber, Mariah James, Oliver Middleton, Alaina Mills, Alexis Wainwright
Fifth Grade: Kayelene Hart, Brianna Metcalf, Ella Savick
Fourth Quarter A/B
Third Grade: Karsyn Batchelder, Telissa Bater, Matilyn Cook, Nevaeh Erwin, Addelynn Gipple, Ella Handley, Cooper Keyes, Anna Keim, Olivia Lechleidner, Hudson Manahan, Tensley Peacock, Natalee Stroud, Ava Reyes
Fourth Grade: Noah Ankney, Keenan Bobay, Virginia Fugate, Kevin Lanning, Makenna Morton, Victoria Preston, Rylan Squires, Makenzie Tarbet
Fifth Grade: Arlee Covell, Aailyah Hurley, , Carter James, Hadleigh Pocock
Second Semester All A’s
Third Grade: Morgan Beer, Alex Bracey, Naomi Cabrera, Everett Odom, Liam Palmer, Kharington Roebel, Preston Stoy, Kylee Wall
Fourth Grade: Gabrielle Cartwright, Nora Gillen, Kyle Graber,
Oliver Middleton, Alaina Mills, Alexis Wainwright
Fifth Grade: Kayelene Hart, Brianna Metcalf, Ella Savick
Second Semester A/B
Third Grade: Telissa Bater, Matilyn Cook, Nevaeh Erwin, Addelynn Gipple, Ella Handley, Cooper Keyes, Anna Keim, Olivia Lechleidner, Hudson Manahan, Tensley Peacock, Natalie Stroud, Ava Reyes
Fourth Grade: Noah Ankney, Keenan Bobay, Brodee Freiwald, Virginia Fugate, Mariah James, Kevin Lanning, Makenna Morton, Victoria Preston, Rylan Squires, Makenzie Tarbet
Fifth Grade: Arlee Covell, Aailyah Hurley, Hadleigh Pocock
All Year All A’s
Third Grade: Morgan Beer, Alex Bracey, Everett Odom, Liam Palmer, Kharington Roebel, Preston Stoy, Kylee Wall
Fourth Grade: Gabrielle Cartwright, Nora Gillen, Kyle Graber, Alaina Mills,
Alexis Wainwright
Fifth Grade: Kayelene Hart, Ella Savick
All Year A/B
Third Grade: Telissa Bater, Naomi Cabrera, Matilyn Cook, Nevaeh Erwin, Addelynn Gipple, Ella Handley, Cooper Keyes, Anna Keim, Olivia Lechleidner, Hudson Manahan, Natalie Stroud
Fourth Grade: Noah Ankney, Brodee Freiwald, Mariah James, Victoria Preston, Makenzie Tarbet
Fifth Grade: Arlee Covell, Brianna Metcalf, Hadleigh Pocock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.