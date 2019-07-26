Gospel singers traveling to Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — A local church is will host a touring Gospel group this weekend.
The Morse Family Gospel Singers will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at One Truth Christian Outreach Church.
The group is made up of a couple, one of their fathers and six of the nine kids in the family. The parents and kids sing and play instruments, like guitar, ukulele and violin.
The church, located at 309 Sargent St., has invited the community to attend.
More information can be found on www.themorsefamily.org or on The Morse Family Gospel Singers Facebook page.
Block party planned
BRIMFIELD — Brimfield United Methodist Church will be having its fifth annual Block Party from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
The church, located at 1027 E. Summit St., will have food, bounce houses, a corn hole tournament, karaoke and games for kids and adults.
Rummage sale about to begin
KENDALLVILLE — An area church is getting ready to host a weekend-long rummage sale.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located on the corner of Oak and Diamond Streets in Kendallville, will host the sale.
The community can come shop around on Friday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9-11:30 a.m.
On Saturday, you can buy a full paper grocery bag full of items for $2.50.
Special service approaching
HELMER — Helmer Baptist Church will host a service with a special guest this weekend.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at County Road 766S in Helmer, the Gamble Family will perform.
Charlie Mosley will be preaching. Food and fellowship will follow the service.
