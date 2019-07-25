KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library recently received two grants from the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Ruth Naomi Fitzpatrick was a long time Kendallville resident who greatly enjoyed reading. Fitzpatrick kept a “little black book” in her purse. This little black book was organized alphabetically by last name but unlike most little black books, these names were her favorite authors and below each was a listing of each book she had read by that author and the “score” she had given it.
When looking for new books to read, either at the library or at a bookstore, she would refer to her little black book to see if she had read a certain title. If, by chance she did not have her little black book with her, she would read the chosen book, rate it and attempt to record the new entry only to find she had previously read and recorded it and, interestingly, rated it the same the second time as the first. Her opinions were very consistent.
The Ruth N. Fitzpatrick Memorial Fund was established in her memory for the purpose of providing financial support to the Kendallville Public Library’s Children’s Section. Fitzpatrick loved to read and loved to see children reading. An annual distribution from this fund helps support the purchase of children’s materials at the library and add to the collection already at the library.
The Kendallville Public Library received a check in honor of Fitzpatrick. Through her kindness and generosity, her legacy lives on, and continues to inspire others.
