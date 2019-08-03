KENDALLVILLE — The annual Bake-A-Rama held each year during Ladies’ Day at the Noble County Community Fair was again a success.
The Ladies’ Day Fair events, along with the Bake-A-Rama contest, are sponsored by the Noble County Extension Homemakers.
This year there were a total of 63 baked entries. After judging by Rita Barker and Kim Desper took place on all entries, the items were auctioned off to raise money for area high school student scholarships.
Don Oberlin was the auctioneer who helped the Extension Homemakers bring in $809.50.
The highest bid was $47.50 by Suzanne Handshoe for chocolate chip oatmeal cookies made by Donna Landis.
The annual Bake Walk, also held during Ladies’ Day, brought in an additional $75.55. The winners for each category of the Bake-A-Rama were:
- Cakes: Jessica from the Arc
- Yeast breads: Sharon Cripe
- Quick breads: Michelle Hague
- Drop cookies: Donna Landis
- Bar cookies: Fancheon Resler
- Pies: Christy Liggett
- Sugar-free: Rose Craig
- Kids: Carly and Clara Liggett
- Miscellaneous: Ellen Campbell
On behalf of the Noble County Extension Homemakers, Purdue Extension of Noble County would like to thank the following individuals and agencies for their support of Ladies’ Day activities during the fair: Noble County Fair Board, Auctioneer Don Oberlin of Oberlin Real Estate & Auctions, all of the Bake-A-Rama bakers, bidders, and buyers, Bake-A-Rama Judges Kim Desper and Rita Barker, Country Friends Extension Homemaker Club, Harriett Stuff and Diane Boesenberg for planning the programs, Purdue Extension Office of Noble County staff, Noble County Extension Homemakers county officers and Noble County Pork Producers.
