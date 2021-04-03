Please read Luke 22:54-62; John 21:15-19; Luke 24:13-35
Here we are, at another Easter time and the basic stories of the Resurrection are being prepared for tomorrow’s messages across the world. Many will go through the traditional and ritual church activities. It is my concern that the true message has been lost in the traditions of the day; not only did Jesus raise from the dead to conquer sin and death, but to also return the relationship between God and man to what it was before the fall.
Yes, the Resurrection is indeed the most historic and important event ever known. However, the effects of the event is often overlooked by the basic believer. Why? Because the event has been preached so often that it has lost its significance in our everyday life. It is assumed that all know that Jesus conquered sin and death, yet very few understand the value and importance of the restoration it offers and brings to not only the relationship between God and man but also the restoration between man and himself.
Looking at the passages provided. In this order, we see the denial of Peter and the affect it has on the relationship between himself and Jesus. After the Resurrection, Jesus returns to Peter, his dear friend, and restores the relationship they have. As we look deeper, we see how this restoration of relationship also released him from the guilt and shame he had — the Luke passage — and to understand he had been forgiven. How truly freeing this is for those of us who carry guilt around needlessly.
The Resurrection not only restores restoration but also hope; the hope that we can be forgiven, hope that we can change if we desire this for ourselves, hope that we can be valued even when we feel worthless in our eyes and the eyes of others. Hope changes things for those seeking this. However, there is more.
What the Resurrection brings isn’t just hope, but God’s Promise fulfilled. The Old Testament has now been fulfilled with the Messiah Jesus Christ. His fulfillment of this has given the promise of eternal life to all who believe. It is offered to all people of all walks of life. This Resurrection is the promised restoration of the relationship God longs to have with us, even in our own sinful nature, one which now can be broken by the power of the Resurrection.
Let me ask you. Have you ever been so broken that you felt like Peter when he denied Jesus? Are you there now? Has your faith walk become stagnate and not progressing? Do you feel like the believers on the road to Damascus? They too thought their hopes died and that they were left alone to themselves. Yet when Jesus shows up, he shows that the story and relationship has just begun. Jesus restores their hope and faith and they have their hearts “set on fire” with the presence of Jesus/God/Holy Spirit. Jesus will meet you where you are and how you are to resurrect your restoration you seek for.
Tomorrow as you attend you place of worship, ponder what you have just read. Understand that Jesus’ Resurrection is far greater than we can imagine. No matter how broken, distant, forgotten you feel, there’s not only hope, there’s a promise kept by God and through Jesus that you are precious to Him and His love is for you. You have nothing to offer the relationship? That’s fine with God. He only asks that you come to Him and find the Resurrection He has for you. May your Easter be blessed and joyful.
