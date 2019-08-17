Independent Full
Gospel Church
holding hog roast
ASHLEY — The Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gonser St., Ashley, is holding a hog roast at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23.
The roast will run until 8 p.m. and is open to the public.
Forever His Ministries coming to Grace Baptist
ANGOLA — Forever His Ministries will be at Grace Baptist Church, 925 N. 200W on the following dates and times:
• Aug. 25: 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 28: 7 p.m.
• Sept. 1: 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.
Dr. and Mrs. Crow travel full-time preaching and singing original songs. The ministry reaches 32 states a year and more than 200 churches.
The services will be made of praise, worship and preaching, dedicated to winning souls and lifting up the Lord Jesus. They will be old-fashioned services with no contemporary or modern music.
