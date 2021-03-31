BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School recognized its outstanding scholars on March 19 during its annual spring academic recognition event.
Outstanding scholar recognition is designed to encourage and reward students achieving high scholastic marks.
Students can earn special awards in their third, fifth and seventh semesters based on achieving a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Students achieving tier one in the outstanding scholar program receive academic patches. Those achieving tier two receive academic sweatshirts. Students who receive the other two tiers and continue to maintain their grade point average receive their tier three academic jackets.
This year, 16 students received tier one letters, 14 received academic sweatshirts for tier two and 10 students achieved tier three and received a Prairie Heights academic jacket.
