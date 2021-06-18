COLDWATER, Michigan — Wednesday night, surrounded by warm summer air and warmer theater enthusiasts, I found myself watching a time capsule open as the Tibbits Opera House performed their opening summer show, “The Best of Broadway,” at The Ponds of Coldwater.
If you’ve ever wanted to get a taste of the different genres and eras that have made their mark in Broadway history, “The Best of Broadway” is a great way to experience many of those titles all in one evening.
The show, conceived by Peter Riopelle and arranged by Charles Burr and Matthew Everingham, is a curation of selected scenes from Broadway musicals dating all the way back to 1904’s Little Johnny Jones. While the songs may be narratively isolated from each other, Burr and Everingham did an admirable job of structuring them to feel like one flowing show rather than a patchwork of various genres.
I wouldn’t claim myself to be a musical expert, but even for those who have seen all the shows included, the performance was a wonderfully crafted journey of nostalgia and emotion that had the audience clapping after each song.
The cast members — Nile Birch, Stephanie Burdick, Liz Davis, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Brooke Jackson and Michael Motkowski — brought the music to life with meaningful performances and an obvious passion for Broadway.
Whether nailing the highlights of Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” or stirring laughter with The Book of Mormon’s “You and Me, but Mostly Me”, these actors engaged in the ultimate karaoke night that left everyone with a smile and many new musicals to discover.
You can still catch a performance of The Best of Broadway today at 7:30 p.m. and next week June 22-25. Wednesday’s show will be at 2 p.m., and all other days will be at 7:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are $24, and the show will take place at the pavilion at The Ponds of Coldwater.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit tibbits.org.
The next show for Tibbits’s summer season will be “The Fantasticks” opening June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.