ANGOLA — Turning Point Homeless Shelter of Steuben County will be hosting a night of music in the park from 4-9 p.m. on Sep. 18. at Commons Park, 300 S. John St.
Five worship bands from the surrounding area will perform, comprised of talented musicians who attend area churches.
Food and drink vendors will be on site at this free family friendly event, and individuals are welcome to bring a can of food to help stock the pantry.
Current sponsors for the event include Barton Lake RV sales, Mastercraft Fine Furniture, Stout Law Group, Bill’s Professional Towing, Yoder Construction, Printing Place, Forbes Disability Group, Custom Sound Design, Aardvark Sign, KFG, Larry’s Lock & Safe and Midwest Essentials.
Turning Point, formerly known as Operation Shelter, is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) agency that was founded in October 1989 by the Steuben County Ministerial Association to provide temporary emergency shelter for the transients and homeless of Steuben County.
The organization’s mission is to foster a secure and nurturing environment for individuals and families confronting life’s struggles. It seeks to promote positive life changes physically and spiritually to those wishing to rebuild and renew.
Turning Point is currently in use daily with occupancy ranging up to 40 people per night. Individuals or families may be referred to Turning Point by local clergy, social service agencies or area law enforcement departments.
Turning Point’s ministry depends on churches, individuals, businesses and other service organizations for approximately 75% of its yearly budget. The remaining 25% comes from the City of Angola and the Steuben County United Way. Turning Point receives no federal or state funding for operational expenses. Turning Point also has an endowment fund to receive monetary donations. In addition to financial support from groups and individuals, Turning Point depends on other donations, such as consumables, supplies, time and talent.
