I took a class this week on how life, as we know it, has changed. It was a preaching class addressing the changes to preaching since the pandemic.
Some things should never change in the life of the church. We, the church, should be loving on people if we are in the building, in the neighborhood, or wherever we need to be loving others.
I can forget that. You, too? I am sure that you understand what I am talking about when I say that sometimes I forget to make the command that Jesus gave us to the front and center at all times. I get busy doing life. If I get so caught up in the “business,” not taking time to love on those in front of me, then I am missing the boat.
There are people so divided in our county, state, country and world. We all have different thoughts on politics. We have to vote with our hearts, and some of our hearts and minds see things differently. We have differing views on vaccines. I know many who differ from my thoughts, but I know them to ponder and make decisions from wisdom. A conversation might reveal what they see that we do not!
Too many times, we do not have conversations.
Love is conversations.
John 13: 34-35 “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
Again, love is having those conversations. Could you imagine never having a conversation with your child or spouse? No, never. Could you imagine not having a conversation with your boss but expected to meet his or her expectations? No, that does not work, as many of us can testify to!
So, we should be the place for people to ask, speak and hear things. Hard to do when we talk to be heard but not to listen. Love is listening. Too often, I have been guilty of this; I am listening just to make a comment or addition to my next point! This is not loving.
Love is present. Love is saying, we do not have to agree on every single thing to be in a relationship. Love is making the call to someone alone. Love is checking on the person who has not been in church for a few Sundays. Love is saying I care more about your heart than how you register to vote.
Love is sacrificial. If we are following Christ, we realize that this is how Jesus loved us well. Love is deep and strong. Love is what our world needs more of now!
I already think our corner of the world is remarkable. If we get love right, think how much better this could be.
