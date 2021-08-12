FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis will host the President’s Art Gala on Sep. 11 at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, which is located off Leesburg Road on the southeast side of campus at 2701 Spring St.
The event is free and open to the public and will run from 6-9 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, live music, featuring the eclectic and unique sounds of KelsiCote, and a meet-and-greet with USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer.
The featured artist for the gala will be Mexican-American artist Herman Aguirre, who will also be presenting a lecture at 6 p.m. on September 9 at the USF North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring Street.
Based in Chicago, Aguirre received the Leonore Annenberg Fellowship for the Performing and Visual Arts and was a fellow at the Fine Arts Work Center residency in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where he also taught youth programs at the Provincetown Art Association Museum.
In addition, Aguirre is represented by Zolla/Lieberman Gallery in Chicago and Portrait Society Gallery in Milwaukee. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where he is also an instructor.
Aguirre will also present a student workshop and focused critiques within the USF Division of Creative Arts.
The President’s Art Gala Artist Spotlight Gallery will also display large-scale mixed-media works by USF alumna Karina Serapio Rendon. She holds a master’s degree from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and a bachelor’s degree from USF.
More than a dozen local and regional artists will also be featured in the Outdoor Sculpture Invitational.
3Rivers Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the President’s Art Gala exhibition and artist lecture.
For more information, contact USF Creative Arts at 399-8064 or Molly McGowan at mmcgowan@sf.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.