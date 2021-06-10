Angola resident graduates from Indiana Connections Academy
INDIANAPOLIS — Keely Curtis, Angola, is part of the class of 2021 from the Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free virtual public high school.
More than 600 students recently graduated, collectively earning more than $2.3 million in scholarships and awards.
With an enrollment cap of 7,000 students, school leaders recommend enrolling immediately.
Details about upcoming information sessions and other events including dates and locations are available online or by calling 800.382.6010. For more information about Indiana Connections Academy, visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.