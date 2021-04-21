ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with area high schools is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15–18 for the next academic year.
Students from all over the world – places like Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan and Ukraine, to name a few – have already received scholarships to study in the USA; all they need now is a place to call home.
Loving and caring host families are the cornerstone of the exchange program and vital to its mission of bridging the gap between people, cultures and nations. By generously opening your home to a young person from overseas, you can help continue the global commitment to increasing international peace and understanding.
ASSE is designated and supervised by the U.S. Department of State. Preparations are underway for the 2021-22 program year and the arrival of our new future leaders this fall. ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture, including food, sports, shopping and more. They also love to share their own culture with their host families – who welcome them not as a guest, but as family members – giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience.
In addition, ASSE students have pocket money for personal expenses along with health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected for participation based on academics and good citizenship. Host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
ASSE’s top concern is the health of our host families, host communities and exchange students. Even as the U.S. and many other countries continue to live under temporary stay-at-home orders, ASSE would like to reassure families that these students will not travel unless it is considered safe to do so by the U.S. and foreign governmental agencies entrusted with public health and safety.
To become a host family, or to find out how to become involved with ASSE, please call Tiffany at 816-807-2765 or the ASSE Midwest Regional Office at 1-800-736-1760 or go to www.host.asse.com to begin your host family application.
