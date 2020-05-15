KENDALLVILLE — The United Way of Noble County’s Power of the Purse Committee regretfully reports that, after considerable discussion and by overwhelming vote of the committee, the 2020 Power of the Purse event at Sylvan Cellars on May 14 and 15 has been canceled.
This decision was agonized over, but the uncertainty surrounding us all during the pandemic made the decision.
For additional information, please contact Debi Pfaffenberger at 221-0144, Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
This event has always been a great fundraiser supporting programs for women and children in the communities — raising up to $30,000.
Some previous recipients include The Apple Tree Center’s preschool and after school programs, Noble House Ministries homeless and crisis shelter and Boomerang Backpacks meals for kids, among others.
Sadly, by not having this event and raising these funds, many programs will be negatively impacted.
United Way of Noble County needs your help as it continues to stand firmly in this fight against COVID-19.
Please consider coming alongside it in support of the communities’ most vulnerable residents by providing a donation to United Way of Noble County general fund or to the COVID-19 Response Fund to be used to help mitigate some of the financial shortfall that will occur.
United Way of Noble County does intend to hold the Power of the Purse next May and hope that you will plan to join.
By next spring, everyone will be ready for something fun, engaging and grand! The plan of the Power of the Purse committee is to provide exactly that, and it want you there with it.
For donations to United Way of Noble County general fund, checks should be payable to:
UWNC, PO Box 5049, Kendallville IN 46755
For donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund, checks should be payable to:
UWNC (COVID-19), PO Box 5049, Kendallville IN 46755
Or visit the United Way of Noble County website at uwnoble.org/emergency-response-fund-covid-19 for additional details regarding United Way of Noble County’s current COVID-19 fund and initiatives.
