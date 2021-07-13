FORT WAYNE — Art05 Studios is hosting Open Studio Saturdays on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The dates are as follows:
• July 17
• Aug. 21
• Sept. 18
• Oct. 16
• Nov. 20
• Dec. 18
Art styles at the studio include oils, acrylics, mixed media, functional art and photography.
Art05 currently provides working and display studio space for 10 local artists working in a variety of mediums and is located at Reclaimed Fort Wayne Salvage Company, 1514 St. Joseph Boulevard, Fort Wayne.
Those with questions can reach out to Art05 Studio Director Teri Marquardt, Teri.Art05@gmail.com
