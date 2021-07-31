Revival Days coming to Pleasant Lake Park
PLEASANT LAKE — Pleasant Lake area churches, including Pleasant Lake Baptist Church, Barker’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Pleasant Lake Community Church, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church are sponsoring Revival Days Aug. 4, 5, 6 and 8, with speakers each night at 6 p.m.
Speakers include Justin Davis on Aug. 5, Jerry Garcia on Aug. 8 and Harold Gingerich on Aug. 4 and 6.
Each nigh will also have special music and there will be food and drinks available on Aug. 8.
