INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has volunteers trained and prepared to respond to what forecasters are predicting will be an active hurricane season, which runs June 1-November 30. Forecasters predict 13-20 named storms in the Atlantic Ocean for 2021 with six to 10 becoming hurricanes. Forecasters say three to five of those storms will reach major hurricane strength. A combination of warm sea temperatures and other factors could lead to the development of more named storms than usual.
“Throughout the unrelenting, record-breaking hurricane season last year, our volunteers deployed to assist those individuals and families impacted, even during a global pandemic,” said Chad Priest, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross, Indiana Region, “Our volunteers are trained and prepared for another active season and are ready to immediately deploy.”
The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is frequently active in hurricane response every year. In 2020, more than 57 Indiana volunteers deployed at a moment’s notice to help individuals and families affected by hurricanes.
While we have volunteers ready to deploy, we need more Disaster Action Team volunteers. These volunteers provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and recovery help to guide them through their next steps. For more information on how to become a DAT volunteer, visit redcross.org/dat.
For a glimpse of Hoosier compassion, watch a brief video of Indiana Red Cross volunteers deploying in 2018 to Hurricane Florence, vimeo.com/289745236.
